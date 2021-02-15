Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh poet Shoshimbai Sariyev dies aged 75

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2021, 17:15
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Honored worker of Kazakhstan Shoshimbai Sariyev has passed away at the age of 75, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Shoshimbai Sariyev was born on April 15, 1946, at Shomish station of Aralsk district, Kyzylorda region.

His professional career started at Kazalinsk district newspaper Leninskoye znamya, Aralsk district newspaper Tolkyn. Later, he worked as an editor at Kazakhstan paper, department head of Zhuldyz magazine, senior research associate at the Mukhtar Auezov Institute of Literature and Art of the National Sciences Academy of Kazakhstan.

In 1971, he graduated from the Journalism Faculty of the Kazakh State University. In 1996, he attained the Candidate of Sciences degree on the theme «Exploring modern Kazakh lyric poetry». He penned the monograph «Poetry of the 20s of the 20th century».

His first collection of verses called Baldauren was published in 1974. Since then, around 15 books in Kazakh and Russian under his authorship have been released.

In 1994, the Zhazushy publishing house issued a volume of his selected poems, and in 1992, the collection of songs Suiinshi.

Shoshimbai Sariyev is the Tarlan prize holder, honored worker of Kazakhstan.


