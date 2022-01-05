Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh poet Nurlan Orazalin urges youth to be tolerant amid unrest

    5 January 2022, 19:15

    ALMATY. KAIZNFORM – The Kazakhstani people should be united to overcome social problems and living conditions, poet, State Prize winner Nurlan Orazalin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh poet Nurlan Orazalin urged the youth to be tolerant amid the unrest in the country.

    «The youth should take care of their families, elders, younger ones, people’s integrity, peace, future of the nation and State. I call on the youth to be tolerant,» he said.

    The poet went on to say that the Kazakh authority is trying to find a peaceful way out of the situation.

    He urged the Kazakhstani people to support the Kazakh President’s address where he called for well-being and wisdom.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Sri Lanka to ratify Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays