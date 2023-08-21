Go to the main site
    Kazakh poet Birzhan Kaldybayev presented with horse on behalf of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov

    21 August 2023, 13:11

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakh akyn Birzhan Kaldybaev was presented with a horse on behalf of President Sadyr Zhaparov, head of the information policy service of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Daiyrbek Orunbekov says, Kazinform learned from Kabar.

    The head of state spoke about the gift to the akyn at the opening of the I World Cup among club teams in kok-boru, which started on August 13 in Issyk-Kul.

    The day before, Kanybek Tumanbaev, the Presidential Affairs Manager of the Kyrgyz Republic, presented a gift to the addressee.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan
