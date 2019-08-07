Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM visits National Centre for Biotechnology

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 August 2019, 13:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the National Centre for Biotechnology in Nur-Sultan to get familiarized with development of Kazakhstan’s science, development of research and technology programs and app projects, primeminister.kz reports.

The PM surveyed the laboratory unit to get acquainted with promising developments in healthcare, agriculture, environmental biotechnologies, food and processing industries and opportunities for their further introduction into the national economy.

There are 14 laboratories in the centre to pursue research in genetic engineering, immunology, stem cells, tissue regeneration, environmental biotechnologies and pharmacology.

The centre’s director general reported on the most significant research projects.

Following the visit the PM charged to further develop app projects and step up measures for commercialization of scientific outcomes and pay greater attention to skill formation.

