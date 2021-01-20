Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM visits N Kazakhstan

    20 January 2021, 15:17

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin paid a working visit to North Kazakhstan to survey fulfillment of investment projects and to hold a meeting on further socioeconomic development of the region, Kazinform reports.

    The PM surveyed the progress of construction of a new electrical products plant in the territory of Qyzyljar free economic area. The project cost is KZT 10 bln. It is expected to produce 13,000 power converters, 300 new jobs will be created. He also surveyed construction of a 510-bed multi-field hospital up to JCI standards. It will be completed next yearend.

    The PM visited a new digital commercial dairy farm with a capacity of 3,600 tons of milk a year.

    Addressing the meeting the PM stressed the need to give an impetus to further socioeconomic development of the region, raising its competitiveness, ensuring high quality of people’s lives and welfare.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    3 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people