Kazakh PM visits N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin paid a working visit to North Kazakhstan to survey fulfillment of investment projects and to hold a meeting on further socioeconomic development of the region, Kazinform reports.

The PM surveyed the progress of construction of a new electrical products plant in the territory of Qyzyljar free economic area. The project cost is KZT 10 bln. It is expected to produce 13,000 power converters, 300 new jobs will be created. He also surveyed construction of a 510-bed multi-field hospital up to JCI standards. It will be completed next yearend.

The PM visited a new digital commercial dairy farm with a capacity of 3,600 tons of milk a year.

Addressing the meeting the PM stressed the need to give an impetus to further socioeconomic development of the region, raising its competitiveness, ensuring high quality of people’s lives and welfare.