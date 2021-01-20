Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM visits N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 January 2021, 15:17
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin paid a working visit to North Kazakhstan to survey fulfillment of investment projects and to hold a meeting on further socioeconomic development of the region, Kazinform reports.

The PM surveyed the progress of construction of a new electrical products plant in the territory of Qyzyljar free economic area. The project cost is KZT 10 bln. It is expected to produce 13,000 power converters, 300 new jobs will be created. He also surveyed construction of a 510-bed multi-field hospital up to JCI standards. It will be completed next yearend.

photo

The PM visited a new digital commercial dairy farm with a capacity of 3,600 tons of milk a year.

Addressing the meeting the PM stressed the need to give an impetus to further socioeconomic development of the region, raising its competitiveness, ensuring high quality of people’s lives and welfare.

photo

photo

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    North Kazakhstan region  
