Kazakh PM visits industrial and social facilities in Temirtau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During his working trip to Karaganda region Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov visited a number of industrial and social facilities in Temirtau, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

The head of the Kazakh Government familiarized with the work of the blast furnace 3 at JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau and discussed the industrial safety maintenance with the leadership of the company.

For instance, Prime Minister Smailov pointed to the lack of investment into modernization of technical processes and worn-out equipment.

«We can’t put up with the situation when 10-12 people are killed in the workplace annually. The degree of equipment wear is extremely high and the level of investment into its modernization is 2-3 times lower compared to other companies. This needs to be fixed,» said Alikhan Smailov, urging the company to step up the volume of investment and ensure the safety of the company’s personnel.

Utmost attention was also paid to ensuring ecological safety through joint work of the Kazakh Government and the company’s leadership.

While in the region, the Premier also familiarized with the activity of Linde Gas Kazakhstan’s plant which had been launched after the signing of the memorandum of cooperation on the sidelines of President Tokayev’s last visit to Germany.

According to Prime Minister Smailov, the plant is a clear example of how the agreements between the two countries are brought to life and a wonderful incentive for other foreign companies to look into the possibility of investing into the country.

He went on to add that the solutions used by the company to reduce CO2 emissions can be introduced at other industrial enterprises across Kazakhstan.

In Temirtau, the head of the Cabinet also paid a visit to a local kindergarten offering an improved program of teaching for little Kazakhstanis. It was noted that 322 new kindergartens, 14 in Karaganda region alone, are to be commissioned in the country this year.

Photo: primeminister.kz