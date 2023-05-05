Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM, Uzbek President hold talks

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2023, 22:17
Kazakh PM, Uzbek President hold talks Photo: primeminister.kz

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform quotes the Prime Minister’s press service.

The Kazakh Premier conveyed warm greetings on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is the bright example of strategic partnership based on confidence and mutual understanding. Smailov told the Uzbek President about the results of the 20th session of the intergovernmental commission for bilateral cooperation that debated ties in industry, agriculture, energy, ecology, transit and transport sectors.

Following the talks the parties expressed readiness to continue further consistent development of interstate cooperation.


