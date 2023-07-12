Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM urges to prevent disruptions in upcoming heating season

    12 July 2023, 12:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov warned regional authorities to prevent any disruptions in the upcoming heating season, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks at the Government’s session, Prime Minister Smailov emphasized that this issue is quite pressing for northern regions of the country where the heating season starts earlier.

    Alikhan Smailov stressed that all repair works related to heating systems should be carried out in line with the approved schedule.

    According to the Prime Minister, 6,000 km of utility services systems are expected to be repaired this year.

    The head of the Kazakh Government pointed out the citizens of Kazakhstan should feel all the changes.

    The ministries of economy, energy and industry together with regional authorities should ensure completion of all repair works by the end of September, he said.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
