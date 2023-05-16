Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM urges to halve inflation

    16 May 2023, 11:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov called on the Kazakh Government Tuesday to halve inflation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Our goal is to reduce the level of inflation in half this year,» Prime Minister Smailov told the traditional meeting of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday, stressing that it will require well-orchestrated and preventive efforts.

    According to the Premier, the inflation has slowed down to 16.8 per cent this April. Akims (governors) of the regions should continue with the efforts to stabilize food staples’ prices, he added.

    The Prime Minister also noted it is necessary to take all reasonable steps to implement the revised Plan of actions on control and reduction of inflation level.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
