Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM urges to expand pool of industrialization projects

    15 September 2020, 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has urged the Government to bend every effort to support the industries with the most stable domestic and external demand, Kazinform reports.

    At the Tuesday session of the Government, Premier Mamin said amid the high level of instability on the foreign markets it is crucial to bend every effort to support the industries with the most stable domestic and external demand.

    Those, according to him, include light, food, chemical, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries. Mamin also emphasized the need to step up production of domestic construction materials

    The head of the Kazakh Government added that amid slumping petroleum prices the emphasis will shift to technology intensive industries.

    «In this vein, I instruct the Ministry of Industry together with government agencies and regional authorities to not only implement all projects planned for this year, but also map out and expand the pool of the projects within the Industrialization Roadmap and try to add new projects,» he said.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings