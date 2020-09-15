Kazakh PM urges to expand pool of industrialization projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has urged the Government to bend every effort to support the industries with the most stable domestic and external demand, Kazinform reports.

At the Tuesday session of the Government, Premier Mamin said amid the high level of instability on the foreign markets it is crucial to bend every effort to support the industries with the most stable domestic and external demand.

Those, according to him, include light, food, chemical, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries. Mamin also emphasized the need to step up production of domestic construction materials

The head of the Kazakh Government added that amid slumping petroleum prices the emphasis will shift to technology intensive industries.

«In this vein, I instruct the Ministry of Industry together with government agencies and regional authorities to not only implement all projects planned for this year, but also map out and expand the pool of the projects within the Industrialization Roadmap and try to add new projects,» he said.