    Kazakh PM urges to ensure proper work of western power hub after emergency halt

    4 July 2023, 11:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Those responsible for the emergency halt at the Atyrau Oil Refinery (ANPZ LLP) and Mangistau nuclear power engineering plant will be held accountable, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks at the Government meeting, Prime Minister Smailov said at thas point it was essential to restore smooth operations at all enterprises and ensure power supplies to consumers.

    He also instructed the authorities of Mangistau region to take measures to modernize the Mangistau nuclear power engineering plant’s equipment.

    The Ministry of Energy together with KEGOC were tasked to ensure proper work of the western power hub.

    A special commission was set up at the instruction of the Head of State chaired by the Prime Minister to investigate the causes of the emergency halt at the Atyrau oil refinery and the emergency outage at Mangistau nuclear power engineering plant on Monday evening.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

