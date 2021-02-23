Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM urges to develop domestic production of construction materials

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 February 2021, 12:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin urged to actively develop domestic production of construction materials at the Government’s session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mamin reminded that the more housing is constructed across the country, the higher the need for construction materials is.

According to the Kazakh Premier, most part of the construction materials are manufactured in Kazakhstan anyway, but there is room for growth. «It is necessary to further actively development domestic production of building materials,» he stressed.

He noted that Kazakhstan is set to implement a host of projects at the expense of private investors to the tune of 63 billion tenge on manufacture of gas-concrete blocks, facing slabs, heat insulating materials, sandwich panels as well as reinforced concrete frames.

«Work in this area should be continued. I instruct the Ministry of Industry in association with the Samruk Kazyna Holding and «Atameken» National Chamber of Entrepreneurs to map out and submit to the Government a comprehensive plan of actions on the development of construction industry,» he added.


