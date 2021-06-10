Kazakh PM urges Nur-Sultan authorities to take extra measures to fight COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sanitary and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan has improved, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at the Government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The sanitary and epidemiological situation [in Kazakhstan] has improved. [COVID-19] incidence rate has been decreasing. It has dropped by 30% within a week,» Premier Mamin said, while speaking at the session of the Kazakh Government.

He added that ten regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’ and six regions are in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

«Vaccination of the population and anti-epidemiological measures have paid off. Kazakhstan has entered the ‘green zone’. Over 2.4 million people have been vaccinated with the first component and over 1.3 million with the second component of anti-COVID vaccines,» he pointed out.

Despite improvement in the overall sanitary and epidemiological situation, one area in Kazakhstan remains in the ‘red zone’ and it is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. In this light, Prime Minister Mamin urged the city authorities to assume additional measures to fight the coronavirus infection.

He also instructed the Ministry of Healthcare and regional authorities of Mangistau, Akmola, Kostanay regions as well as Nur-Sultan city to speed up the pace of vaccination this summer.



