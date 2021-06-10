Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM urges Nur-Sultan authorities to take extra measures to fight COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 June 2021, 11:42
Kazakh PM urges Nur-Sultan authorities to take extra measures to fight COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sanitary and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan has improved, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at the Government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The sanitary and epidemiological situation [in Kazakhstan] has improved. [COVID-19] incidence rate has been decreasing. It has dropped by 30% within a week,» Premier Mamin said, while speaking at the session of the Kazakh Government.

He added that ten regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’ and six regions are in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

«Vaccination of the population and anti-epidemiological measures have paid off. Kazakhstan has entered the ‘green zone’. Over 2.4 million people have been vaccinated with the first component and over 1.3 million with the second component of anti-COVID vaccines,» he pointed out.

Despite improvement in the overall sanitary and epidemiological situation, one area in Kazakhstan remains in the ‘red zone’ and it is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. In this light, Prime Minister Mamin urged the city authorities to assume additional measures to fight the coronavirus infection.

He also instructed the Ministry of Healthcare and regional authorities of Mangistau, Akmola, Kostanay regions as well as Nur-Sultan city to speed up the pace of vaccination this summer.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site