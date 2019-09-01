Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM unveils school named after Abai in the capital

    1 September 2019, 11:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin participated in the inauguration ceremony of a new school-gymnasium №87 named Abai Kunanbayev in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    «Dear teachers, parents and students! I wholeheartedly congratulate all of you on this wonderful holiday, the Day of Knowledge,» Premier Mamin addressed those gathered. «The new school will open its doors in the new academic year. It will be named after prominent thinker and poet Abai Kunanbayev. As you know next year we will mark the 175th anniversary of Abai».

    In his remarks, the Prime Minister reminded that Kazakhstan goes to great lengths in order to provide decent education and advanced knowledge to all Kazakhstanis. Kazakhstan should become a well-educated nation, he stressed.

    Mamin also paid utmost attention to the new law on the status of teachers and what impact it would have on the work and salaries of Kazakhstani teachers. According to the Prime Minister, lifelong learning is of paramount importance for those who want to be competitive in the global labor market.

    It should be mentioned that 1,026 schoolchildren will attend the newly-opened school, including 153 first-graders.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

