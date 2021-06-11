Kazakh PM, UAE Food Security Minister debate joint investment projects realization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with Minister of State for Food and Water Security at the Government of the United Arab Emirates Mariam Almheiri, the PM’s official website reads.

Representatives of Al Dahra Holding, DP World, Fish Farm and other large companies took part in the meeting. The parties debated trade and economic, financial and investment, transport and logistics, agro-industrial, energy cooperation issues. The PM noted high level of strategic partnership between the nations. For the past 4 months the sales reached KZT 276 mln that is 13.1% more as compared to the previous year. The volume of Kazakhstan’s exports to the UAE increased by 38.7% to hit USD 247.8 mln. In 2020 the volume of direct foreign investments into Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 12.3% to settle at USD 181.7 mln. He also noted that Kazakhstan is one of the most promising farm products producers around the world. As the Economist Intelligence Unit reads, Kazakhstan ranks 32nd among 113 in food security jumping 16 positions up as compared to 2019.

As a result of the Kazakh delegation’s visit to the UAE the sides are getting ready to fulfill joint projects, such as construction of a poultry, commercial milk farms, beef and lamb production, fruit production and processing, fish farming and processing, etc.

Following the talks Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC and DP World signed the protocol of intent.



