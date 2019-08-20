Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM, U.S. Under Secretary of State discuss trade-economic coop

    20 August 2019, 19:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met with the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Maclain Hale who arrived in Nur-Sultan for C5+1 meeting, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting, the sides noted theimportance of implementation of the agreements reached between the U.S. PresidentDonald Trump and the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy NursultanNazarbayev within his official visit to the U.S. in 2018, the PM's Office says.

    The parties alsodiscussed the acute issues of development of the bilateral trade and economicand investment cooperation. The U.S. is one of the major investors ofKazakhstan economy. From 2005 to 2018, the gross inflow of direct investments fromthe U.S. to Kazakhstan comprised $40bn. Last year, the U.S. invested$5.3bn in Kazakhstan. In January-July2019, commodity turnover between the two countries was $1.1bn that is 31.8%more against the same period in 2018.

    David Hale pointed out Kazakhstan’s attractiveness for the U.S. investors.

    «Our countries have ahuge potential for developing their economic relations,» Askar Mamin said, emphasizing the prospects of deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation inIT, logistics, tourism and aerospace industry. «I am confident that your visitwill give a new impulse to the strengthening of our interaction,» he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    3 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people