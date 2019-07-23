Kazakh PM, U.S. Ambassador discuss investment coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met with the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

The sidesdiscussed further development of cooperation in investment, oil and agro-industrialsectors.

«The UnitedStates remain one of the key partners and investors of Kazakhstan,» the KazakhPrime Minister said. He pointed out the importance of implementation of theagreements reached by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev andU.S. President Donald Trump in January 2018 in Washington and expansion of thehorizons of mutually beneficial interaction.

In 2018, tradeturnover between Kazakhstan and the U.S. jumped by 37.7% and amounted to$2.2bn. The inflow of American investments in Kazakhstan economy rose by 44.7%and reached an absolute record of $5.3bn.

According toAskar Mamin, Kazakhstan takes efforts to create favorable climate for foreigninvestors, in order to attract investments and implement strategic investmentprojects. «The new approaches will provide more comfortable conditions forAmerican partners,» said Askar Mamin.

The PrimeMinister told the U.S. Diplomat about the establishment of the FDI CoordinationCouncil and FDI Fund in Kazakhstan which would contribute to the effective implementation of investment projects.

He alsohighlighted promising outlook of implementation of agricultural projects byAmerican investors.

In turn, WilliamH.Moser highly praised Kazakhstan’s approaches to the improvement of thecountry’s investment climate and readiness of the U.S. to continue cooperationin the existing format.