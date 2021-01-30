Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM tours Mangistau region

    30 January 2021, 12:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin as part of his working trip to Mangistau region held a session on the socioeconomic development, primeminister.kz reports.

    The meeting focused on construction of a new gas refinery in Zhanaozen with a capacity up to 1 bln cubic meters, reconstruction of existing main line and gas distribution networks of the region. As stated there this year it is planned to complete reconstruction of Aktau-Fort Shevchenko highway, 1.3 mln square meters of housing will be built. The region fulfills a number of investment agro-industrial complex projects. One of the projects is Aktau agro to produce poultry up to 5,000 tons a year. It will be put into operation in the second quarter of 2021.

    Besides, debated were employment and household income increase issues, tourist sphere. The PM surveyed realization of the Aktau city tourist zone, thematic parks such as Fairmont, Hilton, Aqualina Resort, etc.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

