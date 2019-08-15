Kazakh PM tours Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin is a paying a working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

The PM surveyedhousing construction progress in Severnyi community of Zarechnyi village. Thereare 279 individual houses in the new microdistrict. A 430-seat school was builtthere. A new kindergarten for 320 children, sports complexes, shopping centresand administrative buildings will open their doors soon .

Mamin also visitedthe industrial zone of Kostanay. As earlier reported, the heads of government of Kazakhstanand Russia signed a package of agreements to implement joint projects. One of thelargest projects is to assemble the Kirovets tractors in Kostanay. The new line will beput on-stream October this year to assemble 500-700 tractors.

Besides,the PM will also visit a number of enterprises, infrastructure facilities, and meetwith farm producers.