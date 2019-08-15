Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM tours Kostanay region

    15 August 2019, 13:31

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin is a paying a working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

    The PM surveyedhousing construction progress in Severnyi community of Zarechnyi village. Thereare 279 individual houses in the new microdistrict. A 430-seat school was builtthere. A new kindergarten for 320 children, sports complexes, shopping centresand administrative buildings will open their doors soon .

    Mamin also visitedthe industrial zone of Kostanay. As earlier reported, the heads of government of Kazakhstanand Russia signed a package of agreements to implement joint projects. One of thelargest projects is to assemble the Kirovets tractors in Kostanay. The new line will beput on-stream October this year to assemble 500-700 tractors.

    Besides,the PM will also visit a number of enterprises, infrastructure facilities, and meetwith farm producers.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kostanay region Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued