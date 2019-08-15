Kazakh PM tours Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin is a paying a working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

The PM surveyed housing construction progress in Severnyi community of Zarechnyi village. There are 279 individual houses in the new microdistrict. A 430-seat school was built there. A new kindergarten for 320 children, sports complexes, shopping centres and administrative buildings will open their doors soon .

Mamin also visited the industrial zone of Kostanay. As earlier reported, the heads of government of Kazakhstan and Russia signed a package of agreements to implement joint projects. One of the largest projects is to assemble the Kirovets tractors in Kostanay. The new line will be put on-stream October this year to assemble 500-700 tractors.

Besides, the PM will also visit a number of enterprises, infrastructure facilities, and meet with farm producers.