Kazakh PM tours Kostanay region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 August 2019, 13:31
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin is a paying a working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

The PM surveyed housing construction progress in Severnyi community of Zarechnyi village. There are 279 individual houses in the new microdistrict. A 430-seat school was built there. A new kindergarten for 320 children, sports complexes, shopping centres and administrative buildings will open their doors soon .

Mamin also visited the industrial zone of Kostanay. As earlier reported, the heads of government of Kazakhstan and Russia signed a package of agreements to implement joint projects. One of the largest projects is to assemble the Kirovets tractors in Kostanay. The new line will be put on-stream October this year to assemble 500-700 tractors.

Besides, the PM will also visit a number of enterprises, infrastructure facilities, and meet with farm producers.

Kostanay region    Government of Kazakhstan  
