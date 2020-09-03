Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM tours E Kazakhstan and Almaty rgns

    3 September 2020, 18:09

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin paid a working visit to East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions to survey progress of realization of infrastructure projects and state development programs, the PM’s press service reports.

    In East Kazakhstan the PM surveyed the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Taldykorgan highway construction (768 km). It will open by the yearend. In Almaty region the Premier was reported on reconstruction of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Taldykorgan section up to 314 km, Usharal-Dostyk road construction project up to 180 km. Mamin charged to speed up construction works.


    Besides, the PM got familiarized with work of healthcare culture, sports facilities, construction progress of engineering and housing infrastructure in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Taldykorgan and Ayagoz, visited the biggest electrical facilities plant, Vostok Moloko milk plant, industrial manufacturer of caviar and fish flesh Ost Fish, and a commercial dairy farm in Almaty region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region East Kazakhstan region Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    2 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west