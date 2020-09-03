Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM tours E Kazakhstan and Almaty rgns

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 September 2020, 18:09
Kazakh PM tours E Kazakhstan and Almaty rgns

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin paid a working visit to East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions to survey progress of realization of infrastructure projects and state development programs, the PM’s press service reports.

In East Kazakhstan the PM surveyed the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Taldykorgan highway construction (768 km). It will open by the yearend. In Almaty region the Premier was reported on reconstruction of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Taldykorgan section up to 314 km, Usharal-Dostyk road construction project up to 180 km. Mamin charged to speed up construction works.

photo


Besides, the PM got familiarized with work of healthcare culture, sports facilities, construction progress of engineering and housing infrastructure in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Taldykorgan and Ayagoz, visited the biggest electrical facilities plant, Vostok Moloko milk plant, industrial manufacturer of caviar and fish flesh Ost Fish, and a commercial dairy farm in Almaty region.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Almaty region   East Kazakhstan region    Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3