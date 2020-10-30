Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM tours Akmola rgn

    30 October 2020, 18:05

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Akmola region the Kazakh PM, Askar Mamin, got familiarized with the region’s socioeconomic development, primeminister.kz. reads.

    The PM visited agro-industrial, chemical and mining enterprises.

    In Kokshetau the PM surveyed the 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital, ambulance cars and mobile health units.The PM was reported on the epidemiological situation and measures taken for the new coronavirus wave.


    Askar Mamin surveyed the progress of construction of the new social, housing and transport facilities, current and promising investment projects, and preparations for the forthcoming Kazakhstan - Russia Forum of Interregional Cooperation slated for November.


    For the past 10 months the industrial production of the city grew by 41.4% to KZT 108.1 bln, volume of investments increased by 1.7 times to KZT 49.8 bln.


    The PM visited the IQanat High School of Burabay in Scshuchinsk, hold the meeting on Burabay tourist infrastructure development.

    For the past 10 months the gross agricultural outturn of Akmola region grew by 18.1% to KZT 509.7 bln.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events