Kazakh PM tours Akmola rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 October 2020, 18:05
AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Akmola region the Kazakh PM, Askar Mamin, got familiarized with the region’s socioeconomic development, primeminister.kz. reads.

The PM visited agro-industrial, chemical and mining enterprises.

In Kokshetau the PM surveyed the 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital, ambulance cars and mobile health units.The PM was reported on the epidemiological situation and measures taken for the new coronavirus wave.

photo


Askar Mamin surveyed the progress of construction of the new social, housing and transport facilities, current and promising investment projects, and preparations for the forthcoming Kazakhstan - Russia Forum of Interregional Cooperation slated for November.

photo


For the past 10 months the industrial production of the city grew by 41.4% to KZT 108.1 bln, volume of investments increased by 1.7 times to KZT 49.8 bln.

photo


The PM visited the IQanat High School of Burabay in Scshuchinsk, hold the meeting on Burabay tourist infrastructure development.

For the past 10 months the gross agricultural outturn of Akmola region grew by 18.1% to KZT 509.7 bln.

photo


Akmola region   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
