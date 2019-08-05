Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM tours Akmola region

    5 August 2019, 19:26

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin paid a working visit to Akmola region to survey the progress of preparations for the forthcoming XVII forum of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia to be held next year.

    The PM visited facilities engaged in industrialization,housing construction, agro-industrial complex, the PM’s press service reports.

    Askar Mamin surveyed construction of theSaryarka building estate. Construction of six multiple-family dwellings will becompleted this year. 233 apartment blocks, two schools and a sports complex willbe built there by 2025.

    The PM also visited the construction site ofthe Children’s and Youth Palace which will host next year the XVII forum ofinterregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia.

    Besides, the Prime Minister got familiarizedwith highway construction plans, realization of agricultural investment projects,visited KazBeef Group meat processing plant.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
