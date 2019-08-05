Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM tours Akmola region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 August 2019, 19:26
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin paid a working visit to Akmola region to survey the progress of preparations for the forthcoming XVII forum of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia to be held next year.

The PM visited facilities engaged in industrialization, housing construction, agro-industrial complex, the PM’s press service reports.

Askar Mamin surveyed construction of the Saryarka building estate. Construction of six multiple-family dwellings will be completed this year. 233 apartment blocks, two schools and a sports complex will be built there by 2025.

The PM also visited the construction site of the Children’s and Youth Palace which will host next year the XVII forum of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia.

Besides, the Prime Minister got familiarized with highway construction plans, realization of agricultural investment projects, visited KazBeef Group meat processing plant.

