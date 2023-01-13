Kazakh PM to tour Almaty region

13 January 2023, 09:30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov is expected to pay a working visit to Almaty region to survey the current situation in the region and debate the pressing issues and problems, the Government’s Telegram Channel reads.

In particular, the Prime Minister is expected to visit agrarian and industrial enterprises, meet with farm producers, and inspect the construction of the Almaty Main Ring Road, and work of the city thermal power station.

Besides, the Premier is to get acquainted with the plans for further development of the city, development of the G4City project, and new housing construction.