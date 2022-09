25 August 2022 09:24

Kazakh PM to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council scheduled for August 25-26 in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Besides, as part of his working visit the Kazakh PM is expected to hold bilateral talks with Kyrgyz and Russian PMs.