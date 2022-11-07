Kazakh PM to attend COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh

7 November 2022, 16:06

SHARM EL-SHEIKH. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh to attend the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), the PM’s press service reports.

More than 120 countries will attend in the event. The Heads of State and Governments will address the summit to present the country’s visions on the pressing climate change issues.

The Kazakh PM is expected to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.

Screen from video/t.me/KZgovernment