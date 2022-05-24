Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM tasks to reconsider irrigation water tariff formation

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 May 2022, 12:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Channels, water reservoirs in Kazakhstan require repair works and introduction of automated water resources management system,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said.

«Efficient growing season lies at the core of the yield level and for the most part of the country’s food security. Notably, 7 out of 8 river basins of Kazakhstan are transboundary. Half of the river flows arrive in Kazakhstan from the bordering countries. Experts predict that water consumption in Kazakhstan will grow by 56% by 2040. The water scarcity may reach 12 sq km a year,» the Prime Minister told the Government meeting.

He added the lack of water cycle continues in the southern regions of Kazakhstan which means that water scarcity risks in the south increase. The point at issue is the rational use of water.

He stressed that 60% of agricultural water reaches the fields as the rest gets lost in transit due to the unsatisfactory infrastructure. The Prime Minister noted that akimats should keep this issue under control and ensure timely development of the digitalization and waterworks facilities automation roadmaps.

Following the meeting, Smailov assigned the Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources Ministry to explore the introduction of fees for the amount of used irrigation water not for water consumption per 1 ha of irrigated lands which will lead to more rational water use.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Agriculture  
