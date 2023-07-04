Kazakh PM tasks to enhance prospects to develop SMEs in single-industry towns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stressed the importance of enhancing and expanding prospects to promote SMEs in single-industry towns and small settlements, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Businesses are largely concentrated in major cities. Therefore, it is important to enhance and expand prospects to promote SMEs in single-industry towns and small settlements. Support is provided as part of the projects such as Auyl amanaty, Auyl – El besigi, single-industry and small towns development, Economy of Simple Things, and 2025 Business Roadmap,» said Smailov at a government meeting.

The head of the Kazakh government said that the government bodies together with the Atameken National Chamber and regions need to ensure their quality realization on the ground.

«It is essential to expand the potential of non-primary sectors, including manufacturing. The core funds need to be modernized; new technologies need to be introduced. The government bodies and regions need to attach special attention to attracting new investments to fixed capital. The approved plan on investment attraction needs to be completed,» said the Kazakh PM.

Smailov added that it is necessary to step up the work to eliminate excessive regulatory requirements as well as to automate the business state control system.