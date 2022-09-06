Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM tasked to timely complete preparations for heating season

    6 September 2022, 11:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov charged to constantly monitoring the situation and prevent coal shortages.

    He stressed the need for active cooperation with coal suppliers to avoid coal shortages.

    During the meeting, the PM instructed the akimats of regions to timely complete all repair works as the cold season approaches. He charged to supply all the TPPs and autonomous heat sources with basic fuel stock until October 1. The Energy, Industry and Infrastructure Ministries are tasked to control and monitor the timely completion of preparations for the heating season ahead at all facilities.


