Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM tasked to timely complete preparations for heating season

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2022, 11:55
Kazakh PM tasked to timely complete preparations for heating season

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov charged to constantly monitoring the situation and prevent coal shortages.

He stressed the need for active cooperation with coal suppliers to avoid coal shortages.

During the meeting, the PM instructed the akimats of regions to timely complete all repair works as the cold season approaches. He charged to supply all the TPPs and autonomous heat sources with basic fuel stock until October 1. The Energy, Industry and Infrastructure Ministries are tasked to control and monitor the timely completion of preparations for the heating season ahead at all facilities.


Photo: primeminister.kz



Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Energy  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events