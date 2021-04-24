Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM surveys tourist complex construction site

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 April 2021, 14:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin surveyed the progress of construction of the multifunctional tourist complex in the Kazakh capital in the territory of Astana –New City free economic zone, the PM’s press service reports.

The project investor is Ellington Properties Development LLC, the UAE. Its general contractor is Renaissance Construction. The project cost exceeds KZT 1 tn. The complex will be stretching over 2.6 mln square meters. There will be build a water park up to 15,000 square meters, parks, terraces, offices, hotels, social infrastructure, etc.

Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Tourism   Nur-Sultan  
