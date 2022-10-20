20 October 2022, 08:41

Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the working visit to Turkistan region Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov visited the Caravan Sarai complex, met with investor and tourism industry representatives, primeminister.kz reads.

He got acquainted with the new investment projects on the construction of gas and solar power stations, coal and chemical petrochemical, sulfate plants, caustic soda chemical complex, greenhouse complex, feed yard, etc.

As stated there, the projects are of great importance and called to create permanent jobs, boost industrial output. In particular, new power stations are expected to reduce energy dependency of the southern regions.

The PM also got acquainted with the Kaskasu tourist and recreational complex which will welcome some 4,000 visitors a day.

