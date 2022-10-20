Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government
Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region
20 October 2022, 08:41

Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the working visit to Turkistan region Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov visited the Caravan Sarai complex, met with investor and tourism industry representatives, primeminister.kz reads.

He got acquainted with the new investment projects on the construction of gas and solar power stations, coal and chemical petrochemical, sulfate plants, caustic soda chemical complex, greenhouse complex, feed yard, etc.

As stated there, the projects are of great importance and called to create permanent jobs, boost industrial output. In particular, new power stations are expected to reduce energy dependency of the southern regions.

The PM also got acquainted with the Kaskasu tourist and recreational complex which will welcome some 4,000 visitors a day.


Photo: primeminister.kz




Read also
Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
Government to spend over 6trln tenge on healthcare in 2023-2025
PM announces measures against JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
Pakistan ready to provide Kazakhstan access to Persian Gulf markets
Kazakhstan and Fortescue sign deal on green hydrogen projects development
Kazakhstan, EU sign strategic partnership document
Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
AIFC holds National Workshop on Data Policy 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive