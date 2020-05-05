Kazakh PM surveys new factories and infrastructure projects in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin made a working trip to Karaganda region to survey the progress of realization of the State Industrial and Innovative Development Program, Employment Roadmap, and socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the region.

The PM visited Saryarka free economic zone to launch the first stage of Steel Manufacturing LLP cartridge factory. Then he surveyed Seven Refractories Asia LLP which produces fireproof materials. The volume of investments is KZT 1.7 bln. More than 70 workplaces were created there. Its capacity is 38,000 tons of products a year. The bulk is exported to Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

Besides, the PM visited Qaz Carbon, consortium of foundries, which annually manufactures above 900 items of steel and cast-iron products up to 120,000 tons. Its staff numbers 1,200.

Mamin also surveyed construction progress of a ferroallay factory and coal concentrating mill. The investments channeled into the projects stand at KZT 36.2 bln. Its realization will let create above 1,700 jobs and 510 new workplaces when the plants are put into operation.

Askar Mamin inspected the progress of realization of roads, housing and social infrastructure repair and construction works in Karaganda.