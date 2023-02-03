Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM suggests EAEU countries switching to cross-border e-document flow

    3 February 2023, 14:19

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – It is necessary to create all conditions to develop and disseminate cross-border electronic document flow within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Digital Almaty Forum, Prime Minister Smailov noted Kazakhstan is working to switch to e-transport documents in order to create favorable conditions for logistics companies.

    He went on to propose to switch all permit approval documents to electronic format in the EAEU member states. In his words, it will help decrease the corruption risks, on the one hand, and increase the transparency of trade turnover, on the other hand. But most importantly, it will let businesses minimize their costs, the Kazakh Premier added.

    According to Alikhan Smailov, electronic interaction between the EAEU member states in the sphere of mutual trade is quite relevant.

    Smailov believes that switching to e-document flow will promote open and equal cooperation and help EAEU countries climb to a new level of economic, technological and social development.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

