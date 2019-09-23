Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM, Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments have talks

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 September 2019, 21:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held bilateral talks with the Speakers of the Parliaments of Montenegro, Slovakia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Qatar and Nepal who arrived in Nur-Sultan to attend the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Speakers Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership, the primeminister.kz reports.

The talks with Ivan Brajović, the Speaker of the Parliament of Montenegro, Andrej Danko, the Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia, and Talat Xhaferi, the Speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia focused on cooperation in tourism, agriculture, and transport sectors and expansion of the use of the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan to enter the markets of China and Southeast Asia.

The meetings with Ahmed Bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Speaker of the Shura Council of Qatar, and Chairman of the Majles A'Shura of Sultanate of Oman Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali debated were the great potential for the development of investment cooperation in oil and gas, mining and tourist industries.

Krishna Bahadur Mahara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament of Nepal, and Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin discussed the state and prospects for realization of investment projects for the development of a tourism cluster in Shymkent by the CG Corp Global.

The meeting with Zinaida Greceanîi, the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, the sides stressed the need to give an impetus to trade and economic, investment cooperation.

Foreign policy    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Parliament  
