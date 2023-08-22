Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM Smailov, World Bank's Regional Director for Central Asia Tatyana Proskuryakova hold talks

    22 August 2023, 20:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The sides discussed in detail the realization of promising projects aimed at development of transport and logistics infrastructure of the country, improvement of the environmental status of Aral Sea, accelerating digitalization, and so on, Kazinform cites Ukimet.

    As Alikhan Smailov noted, the Kazakh government attaches great importance to the cooperation with the World Bank within the Framework partnership strategy for 2020-25, contributing to the further development of the economy of the country.

    In addition, the importance of continuing the program of joint economic studies, an effective analytical and consultative instrument, was noted.

    «In general, the Kazakh government expressed readiness to deepen partnership with the Bank in a wide range of issues of mutual interest,» said the Kazakh PM.

    For her part, Tatyana Proskuryakova confirmed the interest of the World Bank in realization of new projects in Kazakhstan.

    «We have a very good program. Last year, a review of our portfolio of the country was conducted and it was certain that we have a very effective interaction in many areas, many achievements. I can see many prospects for the development of our cooperation,» said the World Bank regional director.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

