Kazakh PM Smailov visits production sites in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Almaty, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov got familiarized with the operation and construction of production sites as well as held a meeting with the residents of small industrial parks and urban industrial zone, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The Head of the Kazakh Cabinet inspected the Hyundai Trans Almaty plant launched as part of the memorandum of cooperation signed with Hyundai Motor Company in 2011.

The enterprise’s leadership eyes to scale up production, create new working places, as well as increase the share of local content.

Prime Minister Smailov said the government actively backs further diversification of the economy, noting that the plant is one of the examples of such work.

Welcoming the company’s plans on investing and expanding the range of its products, Smailov said that the Head of State set the task of providing the population with comfortable transport and reducing the burden on the environment.

According to deputy mayor of Almaty Alisher Abdykadyrov, the city’s automobile cluster has gained momentum in the few past years, with a 70% rise in manufacturing largely attributed to the automobile industry (37.2 thousand vehicles were produced).

The city plans to increase the number of vehicles made to 150 thousand per year creating around three thousand high-performance workplaces by 2026.

The Prime Minister was also familiarized with the construction of the first plant in the country for production of aluminum and bimetallic heating radiators using die casting method and high pressure - Valtherm. It is expected that the plant’s products will surpass the analogues imported from China by 40-50% in heat irradiation and durability. The plant is set to produce over 15 thousand radiators at full production.

«Last year, up to 150 industrial projects leading to import substitution of the products worth $2 billion across the country were carried out. The number of such projects is to be increased to 170 this year, replacing imports to the tune of $2.9 billion,» said Smailov.

Prime Minister Smailov also held a meeting with the residents of small industrial parks and urban industrial zone.