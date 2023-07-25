Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM Smailov tasks to pay special attention to border villages’ development

    25 July 2023, 18:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov tasked to ensure quality and timely implementation of the Auyl – El besigi project as well as attached attention to the development of border villages, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Upon the instruction of the Head of State, this year the 2027 rural development concept was adopted. As part of the concept, the Auyl – El besigi project was defined as of the key instruments to modernize rural infrastructure,» said Smailov at the government meeting.

    By 2027, it is expected that all 3.5 thousand villages with a high potential for development are to meet the parameters of the regional standards system.

    To this end, Smailov tasked to ensure quality and timely implementation of the Auyl – El besigi project, and provide a maximum amount of funding from the republican and local budgets.

    Akims (governors) were instructed to step up the work to attract private investments to develop rural areas, paying special attention to the development of border villages. He also tasked to take all necessary measures to ensure the target indicators of the rural development concept are reached.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

