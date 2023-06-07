Kazakh PM Smailov takes part in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Sochi

SOCHI. KAZINFORM – The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in narrow format with the participation of Heads of Government Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Roman Golovchenko of Belarus, Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan, Akylbek Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, and Mikhail Mishustin of Russia took place in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

The meeting focused on pressing issues of interstate cooperation within the EAEU.

The sides discussed a wider range of issues, including the realization of the First package of measures as part of the climate agenda, further development of the integrated information system and strengthening digital cooperation, steps to form a common electric power market, as well as work to implement the strategic directions of development of Eurasian economic integration till 2025.

In addition, the outcomes of the talks to sign an agreement on free trade with Iran and a number of other topical issues were discussed.



