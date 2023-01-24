Kazakh PM Smailov, Sakha Republic Head Aysen Nikolayev meet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Head of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) Aysen Nikolayev discussed the issues of strengthening trade and economic cooperation, investment attraction, and interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, Smailov pointed out that one of the high-priority tasks as part of the further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is enhancement of mutual trade.

In 11 months of 2022, the trade turnover between the countries stood at $24bn, up 7% compared to the same period of last year. According to the Prime minister, at such rate it is possible to increase the figure to $30bn in the coming years.

At the same time, the pointed out the high potential to enhance mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Yakutia, which stood at $80mln in January-November 2022.

The Kazakh Prime minister added that the two countries’ cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian, especially in cinematography, was the important part of the bilateral relations.

«A joint historic project on the origins and formation of Turkic people may be created. The realization of such a project will draw attention of public on different issues of development of culture, language, and preserving the heritage of Eurasia’s nomadic peoples,» he said.

For his part, Aysen Nikolayev stressed the high prospects for cooperation in cooperation in the area of digital technologies as well as realization of new investment projects in different areas of economy.

Photo: primeminister.kz