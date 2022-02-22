Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM Smailov reveals areas with lowest revaccination figures

    22 February 2022, 11:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov named the areas in Kazakhstan with the lowest revaccination figures, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the Tuesday’s meeting of the Kazakh Government, Prime Minister Smailov noted that the epidemiological situation is stabilizing as the most regions are already in the ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    However, the head of the Kazakh Government stressed that some areas in the country lag behind others in terms of revaccination rate. For instance, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Atyrau region have the lowest revaccination figures in the country.

    Alikhan Smailov gave an instruction to continue the work on vaccination and revaccination of the population with available anti-COVID vaccines.

    Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat added that the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 82.1% of eligible population (or 53.4% of the total population), while 78.5% of eligible population (or 49.9% of the total population) have been fully immunized.

    She added that this year 2.43 million people or 52.6% of eligible population have been inoculated this year.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn