Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov got familiarized with housing construction, infrastructure and industrial development, as well as inspected the work of the heat supply enterprise Zhylu ortalygy in Almaty region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The Kazakh government head was reported on the implementation of the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) with a total length of 66km. As of now, all major groundwork has been carried out as well as all bridged and intersections have been built.

After completion BAKAD will allow to rump up transit traffic between China and Europe as well as reduce transport inflows in Almaty, contributing to the improvement of the city’s environment.

«It is a very important investment project, which is among the first to be carried out within PPP (public private partnership). It will certainly give impetus to the economic development of the entire region as well as will increase road safety,» said the Kazakh Prime minister.





Smailov also familiarized with the construction of around 70 apartment buildings with a total area of over 290 thousand sq.m. in the district of Koyankus, Gate City satellite city. The works are slated for completion by the end of 2024.

«We’re sure that G4 City will be an economic and tourist center, located along the New Silk Road,» he said.

In Konayev, the head of the Kazakh cabinet of ministers examined the work of the heat supply enterprise Zhylu ortalygy, which switched to gas in 2020. The plant generates around 179.72 Gcal/h of heat energy and provides nearly 30 thousand customers, budget organizations, and other facilities with thermal energy.

«Giving Konayev the status of a regional center gave a huge impetus to its development as well as allowed for the influx of people to the city,» said the Kazakh Premier, stressing the need to increase heat energy source capacities given the growing number of consumers.

In addition, the Prime minister also visited the Knauf Gips Kapshagai enterprise built at the expense of private investments in 2003 and making products from gypsum, dry construction mixtures, as well as galvanized profiles. Running at full capacity, the plant exports its products to Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Last year, the plant exported over 30% of its products.

Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov pointed out that the government actively supports the creation of high-tech enterprises in the construction industry, this promoting import substitution.

«Realization of such projects with attraction of foreign investment is the indicator of the reliability of the State in supporting investors,» said the Premier.



