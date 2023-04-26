Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM Smailov pays official visit to Iran

    26 April 2023, 18:35

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived in Iran for an official visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.

    Prime Minister Smailov is expected to meet with the First Vice-President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber to discuss the current issues of cooperation between the countries.

    The talks are expected to result in the signing of a number of intergovernmental and commercial documents.

    Smailov is to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as well.

    The Kazakh Prime Minister is visiting Iran amid the ongoing 3rd Trade and Economic Mission of Kazakhstan in Iran, which brought together 20 domestic producers of food, chemical, construction, light industry, and metallurgy products.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Iran Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Consular corps reps keen on cooperating with Zhambyl rgn
    Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India
    Investment opportunities of Kazakhstan presented in capital of Bulgaria
    Mangistau region to build 9 sea water desalination plants
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region