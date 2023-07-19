Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM Smailov, NCOC Managing Director Olivier Lazare discuss Kashagan oilfield development projects

    19 July 2023, 16:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kashagan oilfield development was discussed at a meeting between Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Managing Director at North Caspian Operating Company N.V. (NCOC) Olivier Lazare, as well as the heads of the companies participating in the North Caspian project, Kazinform cites the press service of the head of the Kazakh government.

    The meeting focused on the observance of the regulations of the Kazakh environmental law, ensuring the stability in current production, realization of Kashagan oilfield future expansion projects and measures to increase production, as well as issues of implementing new investment projects, including the construction of gas processing plants.

    The Kazakh Prime Minister pointed out that over the years of operation, NCOC has estbalished itself as an effective partner, addressing many economic and social tasks.

    «The government pays special attention to the stable work and further development of the Kashagan oilfield. It is a strategic asset; therefore, it is important for us Kashagan future expansion projects are carried out on schedule,» said Smailov.

    Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness for constructive dialogue to work jointly and achieve plans set.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

